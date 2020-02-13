Q3 2020 Aarti Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Aarti Industries Limited Q3 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I now hand the conference over to Mr. Shiv Muttoo from CDR India.



Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Shiv Muttoo - Citigate Dewe Rogerson Ltd. - Investors Relation



Thank you, Stanford. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Aarti Industries Q3 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. We have with us on this call, Mr. Rajendra Gogri, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Rashesh Gogri, Vice Chairman and Managing Director; and Mr. Chetan Gandhi, CFO of the company.



Before we begin the call, I would like to point out that some statements made in today's call may be forward-looking in nature, and a disclaimer to this effect has been included in the results presentation shared with all of you earlier. I would now like to invite Mr. Rajendra Gogri to take you through the performance of the company and his outlook on the business. We will then open the forum for an interactive Q&A session. Over to you, Mr.