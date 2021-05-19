Q4 2021 Aarti Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Aarti Industries Limited Q4 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Shiv Muttoo from CDR India. Thank you, and over to you.



Shiv Muttoo - Citigate Dewe Rogerson Ltd. - Investors Relation



Thank you, Red. Good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us on Aarti Industries Q4 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. We have with us today on this call Mr. Rajendra Gogri, Chairman and Managing Director of the company; Mr. Rashesh Gogri, Vice Chairman and Managing Director; and Mr. Chetan Gandhi, CFO. Before we begin the call, I would like to point out that some of the statements made in today's call may be forward-looking in nature and a disclaimer to this effect has been included in the results presentation shared with you.



I would now like to invite Mr. Rajendra Gogri to talk about the performance of the company and his outlook on the business. We will then open the question for -- the forum for Q&