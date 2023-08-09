Q1 2024 Aarti Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
Nishid Solanki - CDR India - IR Manager
Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for joining us on Aarti Industries' Q1 '24 earnings conference call. Today, we are joined by senior members of the management team, including Mr. Rajendra Gogri, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Rashesh Gogri, Vice Chairman and Managing Director; and Mr. Chetan Gandhi, Chief Financial Officer.
We will commence the call with opening thoughts from Mr. Gogri, who will take us through the performance overview, insights and outlook on the business. Post this we'll open the forum up for question and answer where the management will be addressing queries of the participants.
