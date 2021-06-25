Q4 2021 Bodal Chemicals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 25, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Bodal Chemicals Limited Q4 FY'21 Earnings Conference Call.



This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ankit Patel, Executive Director of Bodal Chemicals Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Ankit Sureshbhai Patel - Bodal Chemicals Limited - Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everybody. On behalf of Bodal Chemicals Limited, I extend a very warm welcome to everyone for joining us on our call today. I hope you and your loved ones are safe, vaccinated and doing well.



On this call, we are joined by our CFO, Mr. Mayur Padhya; and SGA, our Investor relationship advisers. I hope everyone has got