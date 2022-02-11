Q3 2022 Bodal Chemicals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Bodal Chemicals Limited Q3 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as of the date of this call. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that the conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ankit Patel, Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Ankit Sureshbhai Patel - Bodal Chemicals Limited - Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good evening, everybody. I hope everyone is safe and healthy. On behalf of Bodal Chemicals Limited, I extend a very warm welcome to everyone for joining us on our call today.



On this call, we are joined by our CFO, Mr. Mayur Padhya; and SGA, our Investor Relations adviser. I hope everyone had an opportunity to go through the financial results and investor presentation, which has been uploaded