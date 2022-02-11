Feb 11, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Bodal Chemicals Limited Q3 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as of the date of this call. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that the conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ankit Patel, Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Ankit Sureshbhai Patel - Bodal Chemicals Limited - Executive Director
Thank you very much. Good evening, everybody. I hope everyone is safe and healthy. On behalf of Bodal Chemicals Limited, I extend a very warm welcome to everyone for joining us on our call today.
On this call, we are joined by our CFO, Mr. Mayur Padhya; and SGA, our Investor Relations adviser. I hope everyone had an opportunity to go through the financial results and investor presentation, which has been uploaded
Q3 2022 Bodal Chemicals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 11, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...