Aug 10, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Q1 FY '23 Earnings Call for Bodal Chemicals Limited. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ankit Patel, Executive Director of Bodal Chemicals Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Ankit Sureshbhai Patel - Bodal Chemicals Limited - Executive Director
Thank you very much. Good evening, everybody. On behalf of Bodal Chemicals Limited, I extend a very warm welcome to everyone for joining us on our call today. On this call, we are joined by our CFO, Mr. Mayur Padhya; and SGA, our Investor Relations Advisers. I hope everyone had an opportunity to go through the financial results and investor presentations, which have been uploaded on the stock
Q1 2023 Bodal Chemicals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 10, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...