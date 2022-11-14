Q2 2023 Bodal Chemicals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Nov 14, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Bodal Chemicals Limited Q2 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ankit Patel, Executive Director, Bodal Chemicals Limited. Thank you. And over to you, sir.



Ankit Sureshbhai Patel - Bodal Chemicals Limited - Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good evening, everybody. On behalf of Bodal Chemicals Limited, I extend a very warm welcome to everyone for joining us on the call today. On this call, we are joined by our CFO, Mr. Mayur Padhya, and our Investor Relations advisers. I hope everyone had an opportunity to go through the financial results and investor presentation, which has been uploaded on the stock exchange and our company's website.



We will give you a quick overview of the recent developments in the chemical industry and on our company. And then Mr. Padhya will walk you through the financial performance for the quarter. Our industry highlights are the global MNCs are increasing