Q2 2024 Bodal Chemicals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Ankit Patel - Bodal Chemicals Limited - Executive Director



On this call, we're joined by our CFO, Mr. Mayur Padhya. I hope everyone had an opportunity to go through the financial results and investor presentation, which have been uploaded on the stock exchanges and our company's website.

We will give you a quick overview of the recent developments in the chemical industry and on our company, and then Mr. Padhya will walk you through the financial performance for the quarter.



We will give you a quick overview of the recent developments in the chemical industry and on our company, and then Mr. Padhya will walk you through the financial performance for the quarter. For industry highlights, the inflation in major economies continues to be at a higher level than the