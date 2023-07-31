Q1 2024 Vimta Labs Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Vimta Labs Limited Q1 FY24 earnings conference call hosted by Systematix Institutional Equities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vishal Manchanda from Systematix Institutional Equities.



Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Vishal Manchanda - Systematix Corporate Services Limited - Analyst



Thanks, Aman. Good morning, everyone. On behalf of Systematix Institutional Equities, we welcome you to the Q1 FY24 earnings call of Vimta Labs Limited. We thank the Vimta Labs management for giving us an opportunity to host the call.



Today, from the Vimta management team, we have with us Ms. Harita Vasireddi, Managing Director; Mr. Satya Sreenivas Neerukonda, Executive Director; Mr. Narahari Naidu, Chief Financial Officer; and Ms. Sujani Vasireddi, Company Secretary.



I'll now hand over the call to the company management for their opening remarks.



Harita Vasireddi - Vimta Labs Limited - Managing