Q3 2022 Marksans Pharma Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Marksans Pharma Limited Q3 FY 22' Earnings Conference Call hosted by DAM Capital Advisors Limited. (Operator Instructions)



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nitin Agarwal from DAM Capital Advisors Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Nithin Agarwal - DAM Capitals Advisors pvt Ltd - MD & Head Institutional Equity Research



Hi, thank you and good afternoon, everyone, and a very warm welcome to this earnings call to Marksans Pharma's Q3 FY 22' Earnings Call hosted by DAM Capital Advisors Private Limited on the call today, representing Marksans management Mr. Mark Saldanha, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director; and Mr. Jitendra Sharma, CFO, and to start the call. I will request the management team to make some opening comments, and then we'll open the floor for Q&A.



Mark please do go ahead.



Mark Saldanha - Marksans Pharma Ltd. - Founder, Chairman & MD



Thank you, Nithin. Good evening, all. I hope you and your family are safe and doing