Aug 16, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good evening, ladies, and gentlemen. I'm Kritika, moderator of Marksans Pharma Q1 FY'23 Earnings Call hosted by DAM Capital Advisors Limited. (Operator Instructions)
Please note this conference is recorded. I would now like to hand over the floor to Mr. Nitin Agarwal of DAM Capital. Thank you and over to you, Sir.
Nitin Agarwal - DAM Capital Advisors Ltd - Analyst
Thanks, moderator. Good evening, everyone, and a very warm welcome to Marksans Pharma Limited Q1 FY'23 post results earnings call hosted by DAM Capital Advisors.
On the call today we have representing Marksans Pharma management, Mr. Mark Saldanha, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, and Mr. Jitendra Sharma, Chief Financial Officer. I'll hand over the call to Mark to make the opening comments and then we'll open the floor for Q&A. Please go ahead, Mark.
Mark Saldanha - Marksans Pharma Ltd - Founder, Chairman & Managing Director
Thank you, Nitin. Welcome everyone to our Q1 FY'23 earnings call. I'm pleased to share that we had a
Q1 2023 Marksans Pharma Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 16, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...