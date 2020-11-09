Nov 09, 2020 / 05:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q2 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call of Ipca Laboratories Limited, hosted by DAM Capital Advisors Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nitin Agarwal from DAM Capital Advisors. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Agarwal.
Nitin Agarwal - DAM Capital Advisors Limited, Research Division - Analyst
Thanks, Margaret. Good morning, everyone, and a very warm welcome to Ipca Labs Q2 FY '21 Earnings Call, hosted by DAM Capital. On the call today, we have Mr. A. K Jain, Joint Managing Director, Ipca Labs; and Mr. Harish Kamath, Corporate Counsel.
I will hand over the call to Mr. Jain to make some opening comments, and we will open the floor for questions thereafter. Please go ahead, sir.
Ajit Kumar Bhanwarlal Jain - Ipca Laboratories Limited - CFO, Joint MD & Executive Director
Thanks, Nitin. Good morning to all participants, and thanks for taking out time and joining us for Q2 Ipca Labs
Nov 09, 2020 / 05:30AM GMT
