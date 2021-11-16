Nov 16, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q2 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call of Ipca Laboratories Limited hosted by DAM Capital Advisors Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nitin Agarwal from DAM Capital. Thank you. And over to you, sir.
Nitin Agarwal - DAM Capital Advisors Limited, Research Division - Head of Research
Hi. Thanks. And good afternoon everyone and a very warm welcome to Ipca Lab's Q2 FY '22 Results Earnings Call hosted by DAM Capital Advisors. On the call today we have representing Ipca management team, Mr. A.K. Jain, Joint Managing Director; and Mr. Harish Kamath, [CMP General Company Secretary]. I hand over a call to Mr. Jain to make some opening comments. And then we will leave the floor open for questions. So Jain, Please go ahead, sir.
Ajit Kumar Bhanwarlal Jain - Ipca Laboratories Limited - CFO, Joint MD & Executive Director
Okay. Thanks, Nitin, and DAM Capital Advisors for organizing this
Q2 2022 IPCA Laboratories Ltd Earnings Call Hosted by Dam Capital Advisors Ltd Transcript
Nov 16, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...