Q2 2023 IPCA Laboratories Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and a very warm welcome to Ipca Labs Q2 FY '23 Fourth Earnings Call hosted by DAM Capital Advisors Private Limited. On the call representing today Ipca Lab management, we have Mr. A.K. Jain, Joint Managing Director; and Mr. Harish Kamath, Corporate Counsel and Company Secretary. I'll hand over the call to the management team to make the opening comments, and then we'll take it forward from there.



Harish P. Kamath - Ipca Laboratories Limited - Compliance Officer, Corporate Counsel & Company Secretary



Thanks, Nitin, and then Capital Advisors for organizing this call. Good afternoon to all participants, and thanks for taking out time and joining us for Q2 FY '23 earnings call. Today's end earnings call and discussions and answer given may include some forward-looking statements based on our current business expectations, that must be viewed in conjunction with the risk that pharmaceutical industry faces. Our actual future financial performance may differ from what is projected and perceived. You may take your own judgment on