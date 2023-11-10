Q2 2024 IPCA Laboratories Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Ipca Laboratories Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call, hosted by DAM Capital Advisors. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nitin Agarwal from DAM Capital Advisors. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Nitin Agarwal - DAM Capital Advisors Limited, Research Division - Head of Research



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and a very warm welcome to Ipca Labs Q2 FY '24 post results earnings call hosted by DAM Capital Advisors. I -- on the call today are representing the Ipca management, Mr. A.K. Jain, Joint Managing Director; and Mr. Harish Kamath, Company Secretary. I'll hand over the call to the management team to make the opening comments, and then we'll open the floor for questions. Please go ahead, sir.



Ajit Kumar Bhanwarlal Jain - Ipca Laboratories Limited - CFO, MD & Executive Director



Thanks, Nitin, and DAM Capital Advisors for organizing this call. Good afternoon, and happy Dhanteras to all