Aman Setia - The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Limited - VP of Finance, Compliance Officer & Company Secretary



Thank you ladies and gentlemen. I, Aman Setia, Vice President, Finance and Company Secretary of The Sukhjit Starch, would like to extend a cordial welcome on behalf of The Sukhjit Group for joining us on our con call on FY '23 results. Dear friends, most of you being our long-term shareholders understand that hard work, trust and creditability, have remained the 3 most important things in Sukhjit. We, while appreciating your time and patience for remaining invested with us for long, promise all our current and potential investors that we are a company, which is not only committed to the operational and financial performance, but also on the transparency