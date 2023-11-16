Nov 16, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Limited Q2 and H1 FY 24 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Aman Setia. Thank you, and over to you Mr. Setia.



Aman Setia - Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals Ltd - Compliance Officer, Vice President - Finance, Company Secretary



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of the Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals Limited, I would like to extend a warm welcome to all of you who have joined us for the Q2 H1 earnings call. We appreciate your time and interest in our Company's performance. I hope that everyone had an opportunity to go through the financial results, which have been uploaded on the stock exchange as we present the financial and operational performance for the first six months of FY 24.



We also take this moment to wish you a very happy Diwali and a prosperous new year. While we maintain a positive outlook for the Company's prospects, we also remain committed to delivering