Feb 14, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Neuland Laboratories Limited Q3 FY '23 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ravi Udeshi from Ernst & Young. Thank you and over to you.
Ravi Udeshi - Ernst & Young - Analyst
Thank you, Yashashri. Good evening, friends. We welcome you to the Q3 FY '23 earnings call of Neuland Laboratories Limited. To take us through the results and to answer your questions, we have with us the top management from Neuland represented by Mr. Sucheth Davuluri, Vice Chairman and CEO; Mr. Saharsh Davuluri, Vice Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Abhijit Majumdar, CFO; and Mr. Sajeev Emmanuel Medikonda, Head, Corporate Planning and Strategy.
We will start the call with a brief overview of the financials by Abhijit Majumdar, and then Saharsh will give you a broad highlight of the business trends and what he is observing in the market. And post this, we will open it up for the Q&A session. As usual, the
Q3 2023 Neuland Laboratories Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 14, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...