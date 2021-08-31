Aug 31, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Sunil Ajmera -



Good afternoon. I, Sunil Ajmera, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, welcome all the members and Mr. Israel Makov, Chairman, and the other Board members of the company at this 29th Annual General Meeting of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. In compliance with circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Securities and Exchange Board of India, this meeting is being conducted through video conferencing or other audio-visual means.



For the benefit of all, let me introduce to you the directors who have joined this meeting. Mr. Israel Makov, Chairman of the company, he is attending this meeting from Israel; Mr. Dilip S. Shanghvi, Managing Director of the company and Chairman of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and Risk Management Committee. He is attending this meeting from Mumbai; Mr. Sailesh T. Desai, Whole-Time Director, he is attending from Mumbai; Mr. Kalyanasundaram Subramanian, Whole-Time Director, he is attending from Bengaluru; Mr. Sudhir V. Valia, Non-Executive Director, is attending this meeting from Mumbai; Mr. Gautam Doshi, Independent Director and