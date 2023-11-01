Nov 01, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Sun Pharma's Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions).



I now hand the conference over to Dr. Abhishek Sharma, Vice President, Head Investor Relations and Strategic Projects. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Abhishek Sharma - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited - VP, Head of IR & Strategic Projects



Thank you, Reo. Good evening, and a warm welcome to our second quarter FY '24 earnings call. I'm Abhishek from the Sun Pharma Investor Relations team. We hope you have received the Q2 financials and the press release that was sent out earlier in the day. These are also available on our website.



We have with us Mr. Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director; Mr. C.S. Muralidharan, CFO; Mr. Abhay Gandhi, CEO, North America; and Mr. Kirti Ganorkar, CEO of India Business. Today, the team will provide an update on the financial performance and business highlights for the quarter and respond to any questions that you may have. We will refer to the consolidated financials for management comments