Q4 2020 Hikal Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 19, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Sameer Hiremath - Hikal Limited - CEO & Joint MD



Good afternoon and a very warm welcome to everyone present at our annual earnings call. I hope you and your family and colleagues are safe and taking care of yourself in these difficult times. I am Sameer Hiremath, CEO and Joint Managing Director. And also with me, I have Anish Swadi, President, Business Development and Strategy; Kuldeep Jain, Financial Controller; And Strategic Growth Advisors, our Investor Relations advisers.



Let me start by giving you the updates on our current state of operations amid the COVID-19 situation. First, the announcement of the lockdown by Government of India on March 21, 2020, we had shut down our operation safely at all our facilities being a part of the essential services industry, after getting all the necessary permission from the respective government authorities. We were able to restart our operations from April 5, 2020.



Post the commencement to restart our operations to took us between 10 to 15 days to normalize the operations and to start producing the in safe manner. The capacity utilization