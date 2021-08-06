Q1 2022 Hikal Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentelmen, good day, and welcome to the Hikal Limited Q1 FY22 earnings conference call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the belief, opinions, and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantee for future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sameer Hiremath, Joint Managing Director & CEO. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Sameer Hiremath - Hikal Limited - MD



Thank you. Good afternoon and a very warm welcome. I am Sameer Hiremath, CEO and Joint Managing Director of Hikal and along with me I have Anish Swadi, President of Business Development and Strategy; Mr. Kuldeep Jain, our Chief Financial Officer and Strategic Growth Advisors, our Investor Relation Advisors.



We hope you and your family members are safe, healthy and are continuing to take all the precautionary measures. I'm