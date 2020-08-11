Q1 2021 Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Shrikant Akolkar - Ashika Stock Broking Limited, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. This is Shrikant from Ashika institutional equities team. I thank the Caplin Point Laboratories management for giving us an opportunity to host this call today. From the management side, we have Mr. C. C. Paarthipan, Chairman; Mr. Vivek Partheeban, Chief Operating Officer; Dr. Sridhar Ganesan, Managing Director; Mr. D. Muralidharan, CFO; and Mr. M. Sathya Narayanan, Deputy CFO. Along with them, Mr. Vinod Kumar has joined as the Company Secretary.



Thank you, and over to you, Vivek.



Partheeban Vivek Siddarth - Caplin Point Laboratories Limited - COO