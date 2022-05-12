Q4 2022 Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Caplin Point Laboratories Limited Q4 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Asian Markets Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Shrikant Akolkar from Asian Markets Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Shrikant Akolkar - Asian Markets Securities Private Limited, Research Division - Analyst



Thank you, Tanvi. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Asian Markets Securities, I would like to welcome you all for 4Q FY '22 Earnings Conference Call of Caplin Point Laboratories Limited. From the management, we have with us Mr. C.C. Paarthipan; the Chairman; Mr. Vivek Partheeban, Chief Operating Officer; Dr. Sridhar Ganesan, Managing Director; Mr. D. Muralidharan, CFO; and Mr. M. Sathya Narayanan, Deputy CFO.



I now hand over the call to Mr. Vivek for his opening remarks. Thank you, and over to you, Vivek.



Partheeban Vivek Siddarth - Caplin Point Laboratories