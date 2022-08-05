Aug 05, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Caplin Point Laboratories Limited Earnings Conference Call hosted by Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to [Mr. Rishikesh Patori] from B&K Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Unidentified Analyst -
Thank you, everyone. Good evening. On behalf of Batlivala & Karani Securities, I would like to welcome you all for Q1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of Caplin Point Laboratories Limited. From the management today, we have with us Mr. C.C. Paarthipan, The Chairman; Mr. Vivek Partheeban, Chief Operating Officer; Dr. Sridhar Ganesan, Managing Director; Mr. D. Muralidharan, CFO; and Mr. M. Sathya Narayanan, Deputy CFO.
I now hand over the call to Mr. Vivek for his opening remarks. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Partheeban Vivek Siddarth - Caplin Point Laboratories Limited - COO
Thank you, Rishikesh. Good evening,
Q1 2023 Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 05, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...