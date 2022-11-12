Q2 2023 Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q2 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of Caplin Point Laboratories hosted by Mirae Asset Capital Markets Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Harshal Patil from Mirae Asset Capital Markets. And over to you, sir.



Harshal Patil -



Okay. Good afternoon, all. On behalf of Mirae Asset Capital Markets, I would welcome you all to Q2 FY '23 earnings conference call of Caplin Point Laboratories Limited.



The management would be represented by Mr. C.C. Paarthipan, the Chairman; Mr. Vivek Partheeban, the Chief Operating Officer; Dr. Sridhar Ganesan, the Managing Director; Dr. D. Muralidharan, the Chief Financial Officer; Mr. M. Sathyanarayanan, Deputy Chief Financial Officer.



I would hand over to Vivek now for the opening remarks. Over to you, Vivek.



Partheeban Vivek Siddarth - Caplin Point Laboratories Limited - COO



Thank you, Harshal. Hello, and good afternoon, everyone. I'm