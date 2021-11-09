Half Year 2022 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 03:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Quarter 2 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call of Aurobindo Pharma Limited. (Operator Instructions) I now hand the conference over to Mr. Arvind Bothra. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Arvind Bothra - Aurobindo Pharma Limited - Head of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you, Aditya. Good morning, and warm welcome to our second quarter FY '22 earnings call. I'm Arvind Bothra from the Investor Relations team of Aurobindo Pharma Limited. We hope you have received the FY '22 financials and the press release that we sent out yesterday. The same is available on our website as well. With me, we have our senior management team, represented by Mr. P.V. Ramprasad Reddy; Chairman, Aurobindo Pharma USA; Mr. N Govindarajan, Managing Director Aurobindo Pharma Limited; Mr. Sanjeev Dani, COO and Head of Formulations; Mr. Santhanam Subramanian, Group CFO; and Mr. Swami Iyer , CFO, Aurobindo Pharma USA.



We will begin the call with summary highlights from the management, followed by an interactive Q&A session. Please note that some of