Full Year 2022 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2022 / 03:00AM GMT

Deepti Thakur -



Thank you, Aditya. Good morning, and a warm welcome to our fourth quarter FY '22 earnings call. I'm Deepti Thakur from the Investor Relations team. We hope you have received the quarter 4 FY '22 financials in the press release that we were sent out yesterday. These are also available on our website.



I would like to introduce my senior management team today on the call with us, represented by Mr. P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy, Chairman, Aurobindo Pharma USA; Mr. K. Nithyananda Reddy, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Aurobindo Pharma Limited; Mr. Santhanam Subramanian, CFO; Mr. Yugandhar Puvvala, CEO of Eugia Pharma Specialties Limited; and Dr. Satakarni Makkapati, CEO, Aurobindo's biosimilars, vaccines and peptide businesses.



We will begin the call with summary highlights from the management, followed by an interactive Q