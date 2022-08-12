Q1 2023 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2022 / 03:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to quarter 1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of Aurobindo Pharma Limited. (Operator Instructions)



I now hand the conference over to Deepti Thakur. Thank you, and over to you.



Deepti Thakur -



Thank you, Aditya. Good morning, and a warm welcome to our first quarter FY '23 earnings call. I'm Deepti Thakur from Investor Relations team.



We hope you have received the quarter 1 FY '22 financials and the press release that was sent out yesterday. These are also available on our website.



I would like to introduce my senior management team today on the call with us, represented by Mr. P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy , Chairman, Aurobindo Pharma USA; Mr. K. Nithyananda Reddy, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Mr. S. Subramanian, CFO; Mr. Sanjeev Dani, COO, Head Formulations, Aurobindo Pharma Limited; Mr. Yugandhar Puvvala, CEO of Eugia Pharma Specialities Limited; and Mr. Swami Iyer, CFO, Aurobindo Pharma USA.



We will begin the call with summary highlights from the management followed by an