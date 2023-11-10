Q2 2024 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2023 / 03:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Aurobindo Pharma Q2 FY '24 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to management for opening remarks. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Good morning, and a warm welcome to our second quarter FY '24 earnings call. I'm Shriniwas Dange from the Investor Relations team. We hope you have received Q2 FY '24 financials and the press release that was sent out yesterday. These are also available on our website.



I would now like to introduce my senior management team on the call with us, represented by Dr. Satakarni Makkapati, CEO of Aurobindo Biosimilars, Vaccines & Peptide businesses and Director Aurobindo Pharma Limited; Mr. Yugandhar Puvvala, CEO of Eugia Pharma Specialties Limited; Mr. Sanjeev Dani, COO and Head Formulations Aurobindo Pharma Limited; Mr. Swami Iyer, CEO Aurobindo Pharma USA; and Mr. S. Subramanian, CFO.



We will begin the call with summary highlights from the management followed by an interactive Q