Q3 2023 Natco Pharma Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Kunal Randeria - Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



NATCO Pharma's senior management team represented by Mr. Rajeev Nannapaneni, Director and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Rajesh Chebiyam, Executive Vice President, Crop Health Science.



Over to you, Rajesh, for opening remarks.



Rajesh Chebiyam - NATCO Pharma Limited - EVP of Crop Health Sciences



Thank you, Kunal. Good morning and welcome everyone to NATCO's conference call discussing our earnings results for the third quarter of FY