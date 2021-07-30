Q1 2022 Premier Explosives Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

T V Chowdary - Premier Explosives Limited - Managing Director



Thank you, and, good afternoon all for joining the call. I hope all at your family continue to remain healthy and safe.



To begin with, I would like to highlight the significant milestone achieved by the company. We flagged off the second PSOM-XL rocket motor, which is a strap on motors to the PSLV rocket of ISRO. Further production has started, and it is going on. This second motor is manufactured at our Katapelly facility. This was a moment of pride for the company, and it will pave the way for future growth potential, given the government's emphasis on commercializing large and small satellite launch vehicles, and other cutting-edge technology in the global space market.



The financial year 2022, which began in the midst of a global pandemic's second wave had a minor impact on execution, with no notable disruption in raw material supply. However, dispatches were slightly delayed as a result of increase in COVID-19 instances, and delays in the inspections, and the