Jul 26, 2019 / 03:00AM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q1 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call of Mphasis Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Varun Divadkar from CDR India. Thank you and over to you.
Varun Divadkar - Citigate Dewe Rogerson Ltd. - Manager of IR
Thanks, Margaret. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Mphasis' Q1 FY '20 Results Conference Call. We have with us today Mr. Nitin Rakesh, the CEO; and Mr. V. Suryanarayanan, the CFO.
Before we begin, I would like to state that some of the statements in today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature and may involve certain risks and uncertainties. A detailed statement in this regard is available on the Q1 FY '20 results announcement release that has been sent to you earlier.
I now invite Nitin to begin the proceedings of the call.
Nitin Omprakash Rakesh - Mphasis Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, Varun. Good morning, everybody.
Q1 2020 Mphasis Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 26, 2019 / 03:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...