Half Year 2020 Mphasis Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2019 / 04:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and thank you for joining the Mphasis Q2 FY 2020 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Stanford, your moderator for the day. We have with us today Mr. Nitin Rakesh, CEO of Mphasis; and Mr. Suryanarayanan V., CFO. As a reminder, there's a webcast link in call invite mail that the Mphasis management team would be referring to today. The same presentation is also available on the Mphasis website, www.mphasis.com, in the Investors section under Filings as well as on both the BSE and NSE websites. I request you to please have the presentation handy. (Operator Instructions)



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Shiv Muttoo from CDR. Thank you, and over to you.



Shiv Muttoo;Citigate Dewe Rogerson -



Thanks, Stanford. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Mphasis' Q2 FY '20 Results Conference Call. We have with us today Mr. Nitin Rakesh, CEO; and Mr. V. Suryanarayanan, the CFO.



Before we begin I would like to state that some of the statements in today's