Mar 31, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

Thank you, Steven. Good afternoon, everyone. Today, we are hosting Mr. Nitin Rakesh, CEO; and Mr. Suryanarayanan, CFO of Mphasis Limited, to discuss the business update in terms of the impact of COVID-19 outbreak. During the call, they will share their perspective and what measures they are taking in order to basically prepare for this outbreak as well as their assessment of the key trends which will influence the section, the company going forward. After their remarks and some questions from my side initially, we will open it up for Q&A for everyone.



So with that, I'll hand it over the line to Nitin for his initial remarks.