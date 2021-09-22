Mphasis Ltd Acquires Blink Interactive Inc Call Transcript

Sep 22, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT

Nitin Omprakash Rakesh - Mphasis Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, moderator. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us all this morning. I hope you're all staying healthy and well.



I'm very pleased to announce our acquisition of Blink. Blink is a user experience, strategy, research and design firm that works with great companies to create meaningful digital products,