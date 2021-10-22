Half Year 2022 Mphasis Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2021 / 03:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Mphasis Limited Q2 FY 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Please note, the management would be showcasing a presentation that is available on the webcast link shared in the invite as well as on the Mphasis website, www.mphasis.com. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Shiv Muttoo from CDR. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Shiv Muttoo - CDR India - Investors Relation



Thank you, Lizanne. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Mphasis' Q2 FY '22 Results Conference Call.



We have with us today Mr. Nitin Rakesh, CEO; Mr. Manish Dugar, CFO; and Mr. Viju George, Head Investor Relations. Before we begin, I would like to state that some of the statements in today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature and may involve certain risks and uncertainties.



A detailed statement in this regard is available on the Q2 FY '22 results release that has