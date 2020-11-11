Q2 2021 NMDC Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Sumit Deb - NMDC Limited - Chairman of the Board, MD & Director of Personnel



Hello. Yes, the Q2 performance has been -- in fact, we have done quite well in terms of production also. NMDC production has improved in the Q2 by almost 13%. Sales have also picked up. Prices are looking better. And our margins have also improved, in fact, though not the H1 performance in terms of EBITDA margins are lower. But otherwise, if you look at spot EBITDA, EBITDA, our performance is much better. And going forward, I think we should be -- prices look good.



So obviously, PAT has also improved by 10%. So that's very significant thing. And prices look -- definitely look better. Both international prices and