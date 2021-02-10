Feb 10, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q3 FY '21 results conference call of NMDC Limited hosted by Emkay Global Financial Services. (Operator Instructions) Note, this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vishal Chandak from Emkay Global. Thank you. And over to you, sir.
Vishal Chandak -
Thank you very much, Vikram. Welcome, everyone, to the Q3 earnings call of NMDC. I'd like to thank the management team of NMDC for providing us the opportunity to host them for this call. We have with us Mr. Sumit Deb, Chairman; and Mr. Amitava Mukherjee, Directive of Finance, to represent the management.
So without much ado, I will hand over the call to Mr. Deb for his opening remarks, and then we can continue with the Q&A session. Over to you, sir.
Sumit Deb - NMDC Limited - Chairman of the Board, MD & Director of Personnel
Thank you, Vishal, and glad to join in this con call.
We have had a good Q3 as the results -- as the numbers reflect. And we believe that things are
Q3 2021 NMDC Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 10, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...