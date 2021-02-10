Q3 2021 NMDC Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q3 FY '21 results conference call of NMDC Limited hosted by Emkay Global Financial Services. (Operator Instructions) Note, this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vishal Chandak from Emkay Global. Thank you. And over to you, sir.



Vishal Chandak -



Thank you very much, Vikram. Welcome, everyone, to the Q3 earnings call of NMDC. I'd like to thank the management team of NMDC for providing us the opportunity to host them for this call. We have with us Mr. Sumit Deb, Chairman; and Mr. Amitava Mukherjee, Directive of Finance, to represent the management.



So without much ado, I will hand over the call to Mr. Deb for his opening remarks, and then we can continue with the Q&A session. Over to you, sir.



Sumit Deb - NMDC Limited - Chairman of the Board, MD & Director of Personnel



Thank you, Vishal, and glad to join in this con call.



We have had a good Q3 as the results -- as the numbers reflect. And we believe that things are