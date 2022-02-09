Q3 2022 NMDC Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to NMDC Q3 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call, hosted by ICICI Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Abhijit Mitra from ICICI Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Abhijit Mitra - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst



Yes. Thanks, operator, and good afternoon -- good evening to all the participants who are joining in here to discuss the Q3 FY '22 results conference call of NMDC. We have, from the management, with us Mr. Amitava Mukherjee, Director of Finance; and Mr. Somnath Nandi, Director Technical to take us through the results and take questions after that. So over to you, Mr. Mukherjee, for your opening remarks.



Amitava Mukherjee - NMDC Limited - Director of Finance & Director



Good afternoon, everybody. So it's been a pleasure to present another set of very encouraging numbers for this quarter. For the 9 months ended 31st December, we have