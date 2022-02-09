Feb 09, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to NMDC Q3 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call, hosted by ICICI Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Abhijit Mitra from ICICI Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Abhijit Mitra - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst
Yes. Thanks, operator, and good afternoon -- good evening to all the participants who are joining in here to discuss the Q3 FY '22 results conference call of NMDC. We have, from the management, with us Mr. Amitava Mukherjee, Director of Finance; and Mr. Somnath Nandi, Director Technical to take us through the results and take questions after that. So over to you, Mr. Mukherjee, for your opening remarks.
Amitava Mukherjee - NMDC Limited - Director of Finance & Director
Good afternoon, everybody. So it's been a pleasure to present another set of very encouraging numbers for this quarter. For the 9 months ended 31st December, we have
Q3 2022 NMDC Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 09, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...