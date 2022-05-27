Q4 2022 NMDC Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Q4 and FY '22 Earnings Conference Call of NMDC Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vishal Chandak from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Vishal Chandak - Motilal Oswal Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst



Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Q4 FY '22 earnings call of NMDC Limited. I'd like to thank the management of NMDC for providing us with this opportunity to host them for this call.



As you know, it's a critical juncture and the government has announced various measures, which obviously the management of NMDC would be discussing. So we have with us Mr. Amitava Mukherjee, Director Finance, and he would be joining with NMDC very soon. So without much ado over to you, Amitav sir.



Amitava Mukherjee - NMDC Limited - Director of Finance & Director



Good morning, everybody. So this has been