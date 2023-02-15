Q3 2023 NMDC Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to NMDC Limited Q3 FY '23 Results Conference Call hosted by ICICI Securities. (Operator Instructions). Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Amit Dixit from ICICI Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Amit A. Dixit - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Lead Analyst



Good morning. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of CITA Securities, I welcome all of you for NMDC's Q3 FY '23 Earnings Call. At the outset, I would like to thank the management for giving us an opportunity to host this call. From management side, today, we have Mr. Sumit Deb CMD; and Mr. Amitava Mukherjee, Director of Finance. We will begin with brief opening remarks from the management, post which we will open the call for an interactive Q&A. And over to you sir.



Sumit Deb - NMDC Limited - MD & Chairman of the Board



Yes. Good afternoon, Amit. You are able to hear me?



Yes, sir. Please proceed.