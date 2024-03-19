Mar 19, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Philip Sauer - Partners Group Holding AG - MD & Head of Corporate Development



Good morning, everybody. Dear shareholders and media representatives, we would like to present -- express a warm welcome that you came to listen to our 2023 annual results presentation. My name is Philip Sauer. I'm heading the Corporate Development Business Unit at Partners Group. And all of us today are very excited to share with you some of our highlights and achievements from the past year. Over the weekend, we returned from Miami, where we held our Annual General Meeting for our clients. This was a great event with a new record over 300 clients from over 35 countries worldwide participated. In total, the clients in attendance represented more than $10 trillion of assets under management. We saw a 45% representation from North America. We welcome this because we aim to gain further market share in that region. We also dedicated substantially more time in our agenda for our private wealth solutions and our distribution partners. Listening to their ambition to further increase the private market allocations of their private