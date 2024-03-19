Full Year 2023 Wickes Group PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Mar 19, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* David Wood

Wickes Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer

* Mark George

Wickes Group PLC - Chief Financial Officer, Director



Conference Call Participants

* Shane Carberry

Goodbody Stockbrokers - Analyst

* Kate Calvert

Investec Bank plc - Analyst

* Samuel Cullen

Peel Hunt LLP - Analyst

* Wayne Brown

Liberum Capital Ltd. - Analyst



David Wood - Wickes Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us here today and also for those who are joining by webcast. I'm here with our CFO, Mark George and together, we would like to take you through the performance of the business for the year ending December 30, 2023 and to share our outlook for the rest of the year.



We will also highlight how our distinctive balanced business model and continued