Full Year 2023 Wickes Group PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Presentation
Corporate Participants
* David Wood
Wickes Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer
* Mark George
Wickes Group PLC - Chief Financial Officer, Director
Conference Call Participants
* Shane Carberry
Goodbody Stockbrokers - Analyst
* Kate Calvert
Investec Bank plc - Analyst
* Samuel Cullen
Peel Hunt LLP - Analyst
* Wayne Brown
Liberum Capital Ltd. - Analyst
David Wood - Wickes Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us here today and also for those who are joining by webcast. I'm here with our CFO, Mark George and together, we would like to take you through the performance of the business for the year ending December 30, 2023 and to share our outlook for the rest of the year.
We will also highlight how our distinctive balanced business model and continued
