Full Year 2023 Essentra PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 19, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Scott Fawcett - Essentra PLC - CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everybody. I'm Scott Fawcett, Chief Exec of Essentra. Delighted to be with you today to share our 2023 results, first year of the new components pure-play Essentra.



So plan for today. I'll give you a little bit of a highlights kick off, then hand over to Jack who will go through some more detail on the finances, I'll then pick up on strategic update and regional performance and then we'll talk a little bit about outlook.



So 2023, the word resilience is a word that we use a lot to describe performance last year. Clearly stepping into my dream job January last year into a dream market with PMIs at 20-year lows was just what I anticipated.



It has been a challenging year. 20 years since we've seen PMIs be below 50 for that period of time and with a business which has great diversity in terms of end sectors. But broadly is linked to the industrial market and specifically we correlate quite strongly with PMI. It has been a challenging year from a revenue point of view and Jack will give some more color on that as we go