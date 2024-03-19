Mar 19, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Adrian Blair

Trustpilot Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer

* Hanno Damm

Trustpilot Group PLC - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director



Conference Call Participants

* Jessica Pok

Peel Hunt LLP - Analyst

* Ciaran Donnelly

Berenberg Capital Markets LLC - Analyst

* Poul Jessen

Danske Markets Equities - Analyst



Adrian Blair - Trustpilot Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone. Thanks to all of you who have joined us today at the London Stock Exchange and a warm welcome to everyone on the call. I'm Adrian Blair, CEO of Trustpilot. When I started out as CEO, I said I plan to drive strategic clarity, executional rigor and steadily improving profitability. I'm happy to say we made strong progress on all these fronts in 2023.



Let me start with a few highlights. First, the