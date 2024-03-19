Full Year 2023 DEUTZ AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 19, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

welcome and thank you for joining the DEUTZ AG conference call on its full year 2023 results.



Christian Ludwig - DEUTZ AG - Senior Vice President Communications and Investor Relations



thank you all. A very warm welcome from my side to our fiscal year 2023 earnings call.



Joining me today are our CEO, Sebastian Schulte; as well as our CFO, Timo Krutoff, and our head of finance Oliver [Hugele] As usual, Sebastian will walk you through the highlights of the performance of the group and then hand over to Timo, who'll provide some more details on our financial figures. Sebastian will close the presentation with our