Q4 2023 Tongcheng Travel Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 19, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Thank you. Good morning and good evening, everyone. Welcome to Tongcheng Travel's 2023 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results Conference Call. I'm Kylie Yeung, Investor Relations Director of the company. Joining us today on the conference call are our Executive Director and CEO, Mr. [Ho] Ma; our CFO, Mr. Julian Fan; and our Head of Capital Markets, Ms. Joyce Li.



For today's call, our management team will provide a review of the company's performance in the fourth quarter. Ho will begin on the company's performance, Joyce will discuss our business and operational highlights, and then Julian will address the details of financial performance accordingly.