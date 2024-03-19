Q4 2023 Core & Main Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 19, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Robyn Bradbury - Core & Main, Inc. - VP of Finance & IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. This is Robyn Bradbury, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations for Core & Main. We're excited to have you join us this morning for our fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year earnings call.



I'm joined today by Steve LeClair, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Witkowski, our Chief Financial Officer. Steve will lead today's call with a review of our fiscal 2023 execution highlights. Mark will then discuss our financial results and fiscal 2024 outlook, followed by a Q&A session. We will conclude the call with Steve's closing remarks.



We issued our earnings press release this morning and posted a