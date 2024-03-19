Full Year 2023 Sabaf SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 19, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Pietro Iotti - Sabaf S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Good afternoon, everybody. Thanks to attend this meeting. This morning, the Board of Directors of Sabaf approved the results at 31 of December '23 results for the fourth quarter and results for consolidated entire year 2023. Result for fourth Q '23, revenue EUR 62.8 million versus EUR 53.1 million in Q4 '22, plus 18.3%. EBITDA margin -- I'm talking about adjusted value. Probably due to hyperinflation in Turkey and so on, it's more realistic to talk about adjusted numbers.



The EBITDA margin on the Q4 has been EUR 8.7 million versus EUR 6.1 million in Q4 '22, plus 42.1%. The EBITDA adjusted on the revenue is 13.8% compared with 11.5% in Q4 '22. Adjusted EBIT, EUR 4.4 million against EUR 1.7 million in Q4